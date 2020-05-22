Virtual session held on 'Food Security and Consumption Rationalisation'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) DUBAI, 21st May 2020 (WAM) - Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, hosted Mariam Bint Mohammed Al Mheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, in a remote awareness session entitled: "Food Security and Rationalisation of Consumption", as part of the virtual sessions "From home", organised by the "UAE Volunteers" campaign through the volunteers.ae platform.

The session focused on the reality and challenges of food security and consumption rationalisation in the UAE, especially in light of the current circumstances and COVID-19 crisis.

At the virtual session that was watched by hundreds of Emiratis and residents last Tuesday from their homes, Hessa Buhmaid asked several questions to Her Excellency the Minister of State for Food Security, related to the coexistence of individuals and family members with the current situation, maintaining the stability of food security, importance of rationalizing food consumption and the role of community members towards food security.

She also addressed a question about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic globally as well as the UAE efforts and proactive vision of its leadership to support and fortify the food security sector as a key role of its strategy to face the current challenges and circumstances.

At the beginning of the session, Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid said: "Mariam Al Mheiri and I volunteer today as part of the UAE Volunteers Campaign in a virtual session entitled #from_home to disseminate the culture of rationalizing consumption, support the family and community to take a national responsibility towards supporting this important issue. She pointed out that the family has effective tools in managing food security and achieving healthy food and rationalizing consumption.

Proactive Vision Hessa Buhumaid stressed that food security was and remains a proactive vision and strategy of the UAE wise leadership and government, rationalizing consumption is a national responsibility that affects everyone in the community especially in the current circumstances. Thanks to the efforts of our UAE wise leadership, we never went to the market and found shortage of food supplies. Her Excellency elaborated that the UAE is blessed and food security is a reassuring reality and a promising future, this reflects what His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces emphasised "Food and Medicine are a Red Line".

She said: "We will all celebrate Eid Al Fitr soon keeping in mind the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: "The Emirati people are smart, bright and quick witted, let us take the responsibility to maintain the health of our families and societies".

Extended Welfare and Humanitarian Deeds The Minister of Community Development continued: The UAE is blessed with the grace, mercy and extended humanitarian deeds of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan- May His Soul Rest in Peace-. We never faced food supply shortage, food supplies are available in large quantities, and all we need is to thank Allah for his grace and welfare. All families are required to rationalize and encourage all their children to adopt this behavior, the UAE is blessed in all circumstances and conditions.

Food Security Is a Prominent Topic on the UAE Government’s Agenda Food security is a top priority in the UAE, asserted Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, noting that the national food system’s efficiency, flexibility, and preparedness allowed the UAE to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic crisis as seamlessly as possible.

"The early stages of the COVID-19 crisis brought along a great deal of challenges," she explained. "Nevertheless, and by following the example set by our leadership, we were able to leverage the lessons we’ve learned from managing the food security system in the UAE to turn these challenges into opportunities. Our country is very fortunate to have such a dedicated leadership that closely monitors the needs and requirements of our community.

"

She asserted that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, intended for his message – "Don’t Worry" – to reassure the community that the UAE is capable of facing these challenges and coming out of crises stronger and more stable.

"This is also a message of support for us in the food security file; it gives us the confidence to continue striving towards excellence and leadership," she added.

Fighting Food Waste Almheiri went on to note that reducing food waste is a key pillar of the National Food Security Strategy. "Rationalising consumption and enhancing consumer behaviour is essential for reducing food waste in the UAE, and we should do more to change our attitudes towards food," she explained.

"The UAE’s wise leadership has always sought to support food systems by any means necessary, in an effort to ensure the sustainability of food supplies in the UAE," Almheiri said.

"What we need to do today is support the community and empower it to make a positive contribution. We need to promote the habit of rationalising food consumption and establish rational consumption patterns as a community culture passed down through generations. Parents must play a positive role in educating and guiding their children’s nutrition, promoting good health among all family and community members."

Food and Health Mariam Almheiri explained that there is a close correlation between food and health: "Food is an essential part of life; an individual makes about 200 food-related decisions every day. The National Food Security Strategy focused on promoting better nutrition, enhancing food safety, limiting the spread of diet-related diseases by discouraging the consumption of unhealthy foods, such as sugars, trans fats, and salts."

She revealed that the UAE Food Security Office cooperated with the Ministry of Health & Prevention to issue the National Nutrition Guideline, available on the Ministry’s website. The guide aims to improve overall nutrition, prevent malnutrition, and reduce chronic diseases.

"The government’s role is to provide food, but the community is responsible for choosing the right quality and quantity," she explained. "In the current circumstances, there is an urgent need for quality healthy food to strengthen immunity and promote prevention."

She reaffirmed that food is available in the UAE and in large quantities, despite the current situation, thanks to the wise leadership’s vision and the efforts of all our partners. The concept of food security is prominent in our history, from the production of dates to fish and livestock. Our ancestors led simple, self-sufficient lives, but today, the reality has changed. We are committed to significantly increasing local production to promote our food security system. We must support our local products, as they are fresher and healthier since they don’t need to be transported or stored."

Almheiri offered four tips to the community: Support local products, rationalise consumption and reduce food waste, adopt healthy behaviours when purchasing foood essentials, and improve nutrition intake to strengthen immunity and ensure health. She pointed out that rationalising consumption preserves food in anticipation of any changes; it helps provide food for the largest number of people for the longest period of time.

At the end of the session, Mariam Almheiri noted that food security in the UAE enables citizens and residents to consume safe, sufficient and nutritious food for an active and healthy life under any circumstances, including emergencies and crises. She reassured all members of the community that the food system in the UAE is functioning efficiently, adding that food markets will continue to be full of various food products during the coming period and at all times.