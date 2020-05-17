UrduPoint.com
Virtual Sessions Launched To Support Parents And Families Of People Of Determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, in collaboration with the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood, introduced a series of virtual sessions to support the families of People of Determination under an initiative entitled, "Hemmah’s Coffee".

According to a press statement, the collaboration between the two entities is a result of the commitment of the Al Bayt Mitwahid Association and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood to provide continuous support for families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sessions will feature specialists from various organisations, such as the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, the Hemmah Association, the Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, as well as parents who support children of determination.

The group will address the role of parents in caring for People of Determination, the best ways to take care of them and methods to integrate them into society, so that they are optimally able to play their role in contributing to society.

Moreover, parents will have the opportunity to exchange experiences and knowledge, as well as to highlight the accomplishments of People of Determination in various fields on a regional and global scale.

"In alignment with the directive of the UAE’s leadership, we are committed to providing support for parents and families of People of Determination with specialist virtual sessions that help share knowledge and expert insight, as well as provide a support group for families who can connect with one another and shed light on their experiences," said Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association.

"We are very proud of our strategic partner, Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, which possesses the capabilities to make all parents of People of Determination heroes who perform their social role with pride, so that they are always role models for all mothers and children," said Rym bint Abdullah Al Falasy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

Al Falasy expressed her appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, "Mother of the Nation", for the care and attention she provides to People of Determination.

Your Thoughts and Comments

