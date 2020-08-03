UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virtual Summer Camp To Brief Students About Procedures Of Digital Safety

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:15 PM

Virtual summer camp to brief students about procedures of digital safety

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and the Child Protection Centre at the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the International Computer Driving Licence Foundation, have announced that they are organising the virtual summer camp (Mini Master Class) to educate students on how to stay safe online.

The summer camp will take place from 9th to 20th August remotely via the technology of video communication, for school students from 10 to 16 years old, from all Emirates. It aims to raise students' awareness about the prevention on the internet, and to learn skills through a cybersecurity course and online research.

Camp participants are divided into two groups working simultaneously for a period of 10 hours, one hour per day from Sunday to Thursday. The International Computer Driving License Foundation runs the training project.

A questionnaire will be made through the Ministry of the Interior Child Protection Centre to measure the extent to which these summer programs benefit and the positive impact it has on students.

Speaking on the occasion, Rym bint Abdullah AlFalasy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said that this camp comes as a continuation of the Mini Master Class programme that started two years ago and aims to enhance the capabilities of children and adolescents.

Al Falasy affirmed the council’s keenness, under the presidency of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, to involve all parties in its programmes and strategies in order to raise awareness and encourage all groups of society to adopt creative professional behaviours, and to highlight the successful and influential figures in society to set an example for children and young adults.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Young August Sunday All From Mini

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

3 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

3 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

3 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.