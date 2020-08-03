Virtual summer camp to brief students about procedures of digital safety

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and the Child Protection Centre at the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the International Computer Driving Licence Foundation, have announced that they are organising the virtual summer camp (Mini Master Class) to educate students on how to stay safe online.

The summer camp will take place from 9th to 20th August remotely via the technology of video communication, for school students from 10 to 16 years old, from all Emirates. It aims to raise students' awareness about the prevention on the internet, and to learn skills through a cybersecurity course and online research.

Camp participants are divided into two groups working simultaneously for a period of 10 hours, one hour per day from Sunday to Thursday. The International Computer Driving License Foundation runs the training project.

A questionnaire will be made through the Ministry of the Interior Child Protection Centre to measure the extent to which these summer programs benefit and the positive impact it has on students.

Speaking on the occasion, Rym bint Abdullah AlFalasy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said that this camp comes as a continuation of the Mini Master Class programme that started two years ago and aims to enhance the capabilities of children and adolescents.

Al Falasy affirmed the council’s keenness, under the presidency of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima, to involve all parties in its programmes and strategies in order to raise awareness and encourage all groups of society to adopt creative professional behaviours, and to highlight the successful and influential figures in society to set an example for children and young adults.