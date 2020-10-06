Virtual WETEX & Dubai Solar Show promise unique experience for international exhibitors, visitors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s 3D virtual Water, Energy Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, and Dubai Solar Show, which it will organise from 26th to 28th October 2020, will use the latest technologies to provide a unique experience for international exhibitors and visitors.

The announcement was made at a virtual press conference held by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show. The conference was held on the virtual platform that will be used for the exhibition and attended by several officials from the country and abroad.

Al Tayer said that so far, 1,049 companies from 52 countries are participating in the virtual exhibition, including 168 solar companies, which has also attracted 47 sponsors. The innovative virtual platform will make it easier for visitors to access the exhibition. DEWA expects around 40,000 visitors from all over the world.

"We organise WETEX and Dubai Solar Show annually under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA. This aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance the sustainable development of the UAE, which resulted in pioneering policies and strategies.

These include the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021, which have raised Dubai’s position as a global hub for a green economy," Al Tayer said.

"Following in the footsteps of our wise leadership in turning challenges into opportunities, and in light of the precautionary measures implemented across the world to limit the outbreak of COVID-19, DEWA is organising the exhibition this year on a virtual 3D platform, using the latest technologies. This innovative carbon-neutral exhibition is the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa. It will provide an exceptional experience for exhibitors and visitors from around the world to learn about the latest technologies and developments in water, energy, sustainability, and innovation. The event also features seminars and sessions by experts and specialists in a green economy, smart cities, innovation, and sustainable development," he added.

Al Tayer noted that over 21 years, WETEX has established itself as one of the largest and most important international specialised exhibitions, and the largest of its kind in the region. He thanked the partners, sponsors and exhibitors and commended the media outlets who have over these years, talked about the achievements of the exhibition, and its legacy as a leading regional forum.