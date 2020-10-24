UrduPoint.com
Virtual WETEX, Dubai Solar Show Start Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 11:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has invited the public to visit the virtual Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, and Dubai Solar Show.

DEWA is organising the exhibition from Monday 26th October to Wednesday 28th October, 2020 from 10am 6pm UAE time (GMT +4).

The 3D exhibition is the first of its kind in the middle East and North Africa, with 1,076 companies participating from 52 countries around the world. DEWA provides a 3D virtual stand for each exhibitor to display its products and services innovatively.

To create a live atmosphere, visitors and exhibitors can choose an interactive avatar to visit the platforms and participate in seminars using the latest smart voice or video communications, according to the organisers.

WETEX will host several webinars by experts and specialists from around the world to discuss the latest developments in water, energy, sustainability and innovation. Interested people can access the virtual platform by using a PC, laptop or the WETEX smart app. Registration can be made at www.wetex.ae

