Visa Fee Waiver For Children Visiting UAE Starts From 15th July: ICA

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:00 PM

Visa fee waiver for children visiting UAE starts from 15th July: ICA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Beginning Monday, 15th July 2019, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, will exempt dependents under the age of 18 from visa fees during the summer season.

According to the Authority, children accompanying their parents for tourism purposes to the UAE will be exempted from visa fees between 15th July and 15th September, as per the UAE Cabinet decision issued last year.

The ICA called on tourists planning to visit the UAE during the summer season to benefit from the exemption.

Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidy, Director-General of Foreigners and Ports Affairs at the ICA, stated that tourists may apply for a tourist visa through the Authority’s smart application or website, and they can also apply for visas at Emirati national airlines and licensed travel agents.

He added that the ICA issues two types of tourist visas, which are a 30-day visa valued at AED200 that can be extended twice, and a 90-day visa at AED550 that can also be extended twice while noting that visa extensions cost AED600.

Families wishing to benefit from the exemption should apply on the ICA’s e-systems by choosing "tourist family visa" and filling in the details of both parents and children, he said in conclusion.

