Visa-free entry for UAE citizens travelling to Peru ... Updated

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has announced that UAE nationals holding diplomatic, special and mission passports can now travel to the Republic of Peru without pre-entry visas and for stays of up to 90 days for each visit.

Emiratis holding normal passports can now travel visa-free to Peru for stays of up to 90 days over a period of 180 days. The decision comes into effect today on November 8th, 2020.

In an announcement MoFAIC said that Emiratis wishing to travel to the Republic of Peru are required to follow the precautionary and preventive measures in place in Peru and to present a negative PCR test result of no more than 72 hours upon entering the Peruvian territory. "Emirati travelers must also fill out the form of the Ministry of Health in Peru certifying they are in good health via the link https://e-notificacion.migraciones.gob.pe/dj-salud/, and quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to Peru," it said, adding that entry to Peru for tourism is currently suspended.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the agreement reflects the strong ties between the UAE and the Republic of Peru, that were founded on mutual understanding and respect and a will to bolster bilateral relations, to reflect the aspirations and visions of the leaderships of the two countries and serves common goals and interests.

Belhoul added that this step in part of MoFAIC’s diplomatic and consular efforts that aim to strengthen the UAE's global position. He stressed that providing distinguished consular services to ensure the happiness of Emiratis is one of the Ministry’s strategic goals, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to provide all means of care and happiness to UAE nationals around the world.