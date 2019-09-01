UrduPoint.com
Visa-free Travel To Paraguay For Emiratis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Visa-free travel to Paraguay for Emiratis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) As of the 16th of August, 2019, Emirati citizens with diplomatic, private, and regular passports have been exempted from applying for pre-entry visas to enter Paraguay, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The decision was issued as part of an agreement signed by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Foreign Minister of Paraguay Luis Alberto Castiglioni, on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, which stipulates the mutual exemption of visa requirements for UAE and Paraguayan citizens with a maximum stay of 90 days per visit.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the agreement reflects the strong relations between the UAE and Paraguay, which are based on understanding and mutual respect, to develop ties that mirror the aspirations of the leadership of the two countries.

He added that the initiative will open new opportunities for UAE citizens in the areas of tourism, investment and trade, among others.

