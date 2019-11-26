UrduPoint.com
Visa-on-arrival Scheme For Emiratis Visiting India Through Six Airports

Tue 26th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

Visa-on-arrival scheme for Emiratis visiting India through six airports

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) Emiratis visiting India for a period not exceeding 60 days for business, tourism, conferences and medical purposes under the Indian government’s new visa-on-arrival scheme will be required to fill a form and present it along with their disembarkation card at immigration counters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has said.

It is advisable to download the form, print it, fill it and present it to the Visa Officer at visa counters on arrival at six international Indian airports: Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. The application is available through the following link: https://indianvisaonline.

gov.in/visa/visa-on-arrival.htm A fee of INR 2,000 or its equivalent in foreign Currency per passenger, including children, will be charged. UAE passports should have a minimum validity of six months remaining for visas on arrival. Such visitors should not have residency or be employed in India.

The visa-on-arrival scheme will not be available to UAE nationals visiting India for the first time. They must apply for an e-visa or paper visa at Indian consular posts.

Emiratis have the option to fill the form on arrival. The format of the physical form will also be available from the airlines onboard the flight.

