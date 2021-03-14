UrduPoint.com
Vision Of Mohamed Bin Zayed Enables ADNOC, Many Other Organisations In UAE To Navigate Challenges Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 08:30 PM

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many other organisations in UAE to navigate challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) At the third edition of the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations (MBZMFG), UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group Managing Director and CEO Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber hosted a lively discussion with young UAE nationals from a wide range of professional backgrounds.

During the session, Dr. Sultan shared his perspectives on building resiliency in times of change and uncertainty, as well as lessons learned from the UAE’s wise leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Sultan said: "The vision and wisdom of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan enabled ADNOC and many other organizations from across the UAE to more effectively navigate the challenges which arose in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, ADNOC has undergone a significant transformation since its unification, enabling a more flexible and adaptive response to the ‘new normal’ brought about by COVID-19.

He also shared anecdotes on the ways in which guidance from His Highness has helped to shape his personal outlook on leadership.

Dr. Sultan noted: "Among the most important leadership lessons that I have gained from His Highness has been the need to embrace change and new challenges. This means driving forward in the face of uncertainty and championing modernization with confidence and courage. Exercise patience, diligence and hard work, while, above all, remembering that nothing is impossible with the stewardship of our wise leadership."

