Visionary Leadership, Efforts Of Vaccination Campaign Teams Behind World-class Success Of COVID-19 Inoculation Drive: Sultan Al Jaber

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 11:45 AM

Visionary leadership, efforts of vaccination campaign teams behind world-class success of COVID-19 inoculation drive: Sultan Al Jaber

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the National COVID-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee, has credited the success of the National Vaccination Campaign in inoculating more than 52 % of the target population against COVID-19, to the visionary vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.

"The UAE' leadership has set an exemplary example in addressing the coronavirus crisis," the minister affirmed.

Commending the tremendous efforts made by the campaign teams, including Emiratis and residents, Al Jaber said, "They are a source of pride for all of us. They are our first line of defence and real contributors to the efforts made at the country level to confront the pandemic. Their sincere, unwavering determination to excel at their work and to accomplish their mission in the best possible manner has significantly contributed to UAE now leading the world in per capita COVID-19 vaccinations."

He added that the UAE is forging ahead with confidence toward recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the collaborative environment the government has established for various state departments to sincerely work for ensuring the health and safety of all segments of society.

"Under the directives of our wise leadership, the UAE has perpetuated a proactive crisis-management methodology and has been among the first countries of the world offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all its population. In addition, coronavirus countermeasures have been put in place, coupled with an efficient recovery management strategy rolled out across all sectors," he explained.

Al Jaber noted that the UAE has succeeded in deploying health care technology in a rapid response to the pandemic and in a manner that has led to significant achievements in a short time span.

He called upon all community members to continue supporting the national efforts made by all state departments during the COVID-19 crisis and to comply with the precautionary and preventive measures in place to ensure full recovery from the crisis.

