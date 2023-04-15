UrduPoint.com

Visit Of Brazilian President Allows For Deeper Cooperation With UAE In A Variety Of Spheres: Minister Of Energy And Infrastructure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2023) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised the strength and depth of the ties that unite the UAE and Brazil, which are “experiencing rapid growth thanks to the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil.”
On the occasion of the Brazilian leader's visit, the minister told Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the expansion of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries shows the UAE leadership's directives to build strategic partnerships across the world.

Al Mazrouei underscored the importance of such visits which pave the way for more constructive collaboration between the two friendly countries.

“The visit enables greater cooperation in energy, infrastructure, transportation, water resources, and sustainability, in light of the efforts made by the two countries' leaders to broaden cooperation horizons by creating promising opportunities for the development of a sustainable economy and building a role model in international relations," he added.

