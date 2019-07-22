UrduPoint.com
Visit Of Mohamed Bin Zayed Will Reinforce Relations Between UAE, China: Falah Al Ahbabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:45 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2019) Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, highlighted the importance of the historic visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to China, and its role in strengthening the commercial and economic ties between the UAE and China.

He also noted the strategic location of Abu Dhabi as part of the Belt and the Road Initiative, as well as the UAE’s commitment to supporting the initiative, which has led to the signing of many commercial agreements and strategic partnerships.

He added that Abu Dhabi Ports is the regional centre of COSCO Shipping Ports Limited, which has a network of 37 ports and terminals around the world, adding that the two countries are jointly constructing the CSP Abu Dhabi Port Container Terminal at Khalifa Port.

Al Ahbabi also noted the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone Project, established in the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, KIZAD, with Jiangsu Provincial Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company, JOCIC, which has attracted over 20 Chinese companies since it was officially launched last year with investments of more than AED6.2 billion.

The Abu Dhabi Ports Chairman said that these partnerships are successful models of commercial cooperation that will serve the economic development objectives of both countries, and are in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, which aims to attract foreign direct investment, diversify the local economy and achieve sustainability, by increasing the contribution of non-oil economic activities to the national GDP.

