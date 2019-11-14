UrduPoint.com
Visit Of President El Sisi To UAE Comes At Important Time: Egyptian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) Sherif Mohammed Fouad Al Bedewi, Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE, stated that the official visit of Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of Egypt, to the UAE comes at an important time, as the region is facing many challenges that require the two countries to reinforce their coordination and conduct further consultations between their leaders on current topics.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Bedewi said that the official visit of President El Sisi reflects the UAE’s appreciation of Egypt’s leading role in the region, in light of the distinguished ties between the two countries.

He also stressed the importance of the UAE’s role following the "30th June Revolution" when it stood by Egypt, which was greatly appreciated by the Egyptian people, adding that many important agreements will be signed by the two sides during El Sisi’s visit to strengthen their overall strategic partnership.

Al Bedewi noted the large number of Egyptians residing in the UAE while pointing out that the value of trade between the two countries is continuously growing, and highlighting the many key Emirati investments in Egypt in various sectors.

The Egyptian government aims to attract more Emirati investments in the coming period, in light of Egypt’s advancement in the areas of construction and development, and the launch of major projects that will benefit the Egyptian people and improve the country’s infrastructure, he said in conclusion.

