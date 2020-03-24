UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Visitors To The UAE Will Not Be Affected By Passenger Flights Suspension: ICA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:45 AM

Visitors to the UAE will not be affected by passenger flights suspension: ICA

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd March 2020 (WAM) – The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, has affirmed that the visitors to the UAE who could not leave the country due to closure of air and land borders will receive necessary support by granting them permission to stay legitimately in the country.

A specific mechanism for that will be announced in the few coming days.

"The ICA is keen to deal with various developments arising from the measures taken at both regional and international levels to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in a way that will ensure necessary care to all residents of the UAE," the Authority said in a statement.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Ica March Citizenship 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan GP postponed due to coronavirus

2 hours ago

Germany's Maas Argues New EU Mission to Enforce Li ..

3 hours ago

France Registers 860 COVID-19 Deaths, Over 3,000 N ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in France Rises by 186 in P ..

3 hours ago

Pentagon to Deploy Field Hospitals to Seattle, New ..

3 hours ago

Russian Finance Ministry Not Planning to Slash 202 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.