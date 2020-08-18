‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh virtual concert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) The virtual concert series ‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ returns tomorrow for its seventh online event, which will celebrate the artistic dialogue and shared traditions between Arabic and Hispanic music.

The multicultural session, led by Iraqi Oud master Naseer Shamma, will feature Shamma and Bait Al Oud musicians performing a variety of Spanish and Latin American pieces, using traditional Arabic musical instruments.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the virtual concert will begin at 9 pm and will be streamed on Abu Dhabi Culture online platforms. The performances will showcase the reinvention of Hispanic classics including Malaguena and Andalusia by Armando Rumba, Tic Tico by Zequinha de Abreu, Cancion del Mariachi by Paco Rentería, and Por una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel.

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ follows the success of the ‘Naseer Shamma and Friends’ series, which was created with the aim of spreading hope and positivity during the current global health crisis.

Broadcast on Wednesdays, the virtual concerts saw talented global musicians perform from the safety of their homes, with Shamma as a guide.

An internationally renowned maestro and oud player, Shamma has won more than 60 awards and has released over 60 albums in countries including Italy, Egypt, Algeria and the United Kingdom.

Commended for his humanitarian work, Shamma is the UNESCO Artist for Peace and a Goodwill Ambassador for the International Red Crescent and Red Cross Societies. He continues to dedicate his talent to spreading a message of hope, alongside talented Bait Al Oud graduates.

The ‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ series has already seen six successful performances, including ‘Naseer Shamma and the Bait Al Oud Graduates: The Story of the Oud’, ‘Classical Arabic Singing’, ‘Ramadan Nights’ and ‘Universal Mozart’.