Vladimir Putin to begin visit to UAE next week

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) President Vladimir Putin of Russia will commence his official state visit to the UAE on Tuesday, 15th October.

During the visit, the Russian President will hold talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The two sides are set to discuss means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Putin's visit to the UAE comes within the framework of the Declaration of Strategic Partnership signed between Russia and the UAE in June 2018.