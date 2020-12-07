UrduPoint.com
Volunteer Programme Launches For Phase III Clinical Trials Of Russian Human Adenovirus-based Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 10:15 PM

Volunteer programme launches for Phase III clinical trials of Russian human adenovirus-based vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) Under the supervision of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, DoH, the volunteer programme for the Phase III clinical trials of the Russian human adenovirus-based vaccine has launched in Abu Dhabi.

The trials in the UAE are facilitated through a partnership between the Russian Direct Investment Fund, RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Abu Dhabi-based Aurugulf Health Investment. The programme is being conducted under the "Vaccine for Victory" campaign for Abu Dhabi citizens and residents, who can register at www.v4v.ae by supplying their contact details and basic medical information. Participants will then be contacted to arrange an eligibility screening before beginning the trials.

The trials will be conducted by DoH, with joint supervision by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention with medical protocols handled by Abu Dhabi’s public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA. 500 volunteers from Abu Dhabi will initially be invited to participate in the trials.

The vaccine is being tested on healthy adults from multiple nationalities aged 18+ years, who are living in Abu Dhabi, have not previously been infected with COVID-19, have not participated in any other COVID-19 vaccination trial and have not suffered any communicable or severe respiratory diseases for at least 14 days.

Volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine, administered 20 days apart, and will be monitored through regular visits and tele-consultations for 180 days after taking the vaccine, in line with the highest international standards.

Results from the first two phases of the trial, published in leading medical journal ‘The Lancet’, showed a stable humoral and cellular immune response had been achieved among volunteers, with no serious adverse events recorded. The Phase III clinical trials taking place in the UAE form part of the trials that are taking place in Russia and elsewhere globally.

The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

