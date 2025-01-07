‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work (SAVW) is inviting community groups and volunteer teams to join in the “Record Award for Volunteering Hours” as part of the SAVW’s 22nd edition.

This award is a chance for volunteers to showcase their dedication and hard work in various programs that help the community. It encourages everyone to get involved and make a difference through their volunteer efforts.

To participate, volunteers need to keep track of the hours they contribute throughout the year. The award looks at the total volunteering hours completed by individuals in different community projects. To be eligible, participants must log more hours than the winner did in the last edition of the award.

Fatima Musa Al Belushi, the Executive Director of the SAVW, stressed that the "Record Award for Volunteering Hours" highlights the award's commitment to recognizing and celebrating the valuable contributions made by volunteers in their communities.

This initiative showcases the spirit of generosity and dedication that goes into serving others.

She highlighted how important volunteer work is for making sure that volunteering continues to thrive and has a positive influence on our community. She mentioned that both organizations and individuals can contribute to this effort, which helps foster a culture of volunteering.

Additionally, she pointed out that anyone interested in volunteering should provide proof of their volunteer work, including certificates and details about how many hours they’ve volunteered, from official volunteer sites.

The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has extended the deadline for entries until the 24th of January.