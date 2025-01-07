Open Menu

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ Promotes Kindness, Community Service

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 08:30 PM

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work (SAVW) is inviting community groups and volunteer teams to join in the “Record Award for Volunteering Hours” as part of the SAVW’s 22nd edition.

This award is a chance for volunteers to showcase their dedication and hard work in various programs that help the community. It encourages everyone to get involved and make a difference through their volunteer efforts.

To participate, volunteers need to keep track of the hours they contribute throughout the year. The award looks at the total volunteering hours completed by individuals in different community projects. To be eligible, participants must log more hours than the winner did in the last edition of the award.

Fatima Musa Al Belushi, the Executive Director of the SAVW, stressed that the "Record Award for Volunteering Hours" highlights the award's commitment to recognizing and celebrating the valuable contributions made by volunteers in their communities.

This initiative showcases the spirit of generosity and dedication that goes into serving others.

She highlighted how important volunteer work is for making sure that volunteering continues to thrive and has a positive influence on our community. She mentioned that both organizations and individuals can contribute to this effort, which helps foster a culture of volunteering.

Additionally, she pointed out that anyone interested in volunteering should provide proof of their volunteer work, including certificates and details about how many hours they’ve volunteered, from official volunteer sites.

The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has extended the deadline for entries until the 24th of January.

Related Topics

Sharjah January From

Recent Stories

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

5 minutes ago
 Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th confer ..

Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai

20 minutes ago
 DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

20 minutes ago
 Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, susta ..

Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones

20 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

35 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic A ..

DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

35 minutes ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovati ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..

50 minutes ago
 Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

2 hours ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

2 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

2 hours ago
 MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

2 hours ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East