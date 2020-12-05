Volunteering is a noble human value: Sharjah Ruler

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) On the occasion of International Volunteer Day, IVD which is observed on 5th December every year, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that volunteering constitutes a noble human value, and is an important tributary to achieving the comprehensive development of societies and enhances the morals of individuals.

The concept of volunteering has expanded and is no longer linked only to charitable work and the provision of aid, but has expanded to include all the needs of society. The UAE became aware of the importance of this humanitarian field early on and prepared the necessary legislation to organise it.

The Ruler of Sharjah added that volunteer work occupied a large aspect of most of the nation and has become a way of life for them, and this is evident through their contributions and community contributions in various circumstances and occasions.

"What makes us feel proud is the contributions of our governmental and private institutions in general, and educational institutions at various stages and their role in supporting and encouraging their affiliates to engage in volunteer work and encourage it."