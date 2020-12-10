UrduPoint.com
Volunteering Well-established Human Value In UAE Society, Conspicuously Standing Out During Coronavirus Crisis: Abdullah Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE society, conspicuously standing out during coronavirus crisis: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Volunteerism during Crises, said volunteering has conspicuously stood out during the COVID-19 health crisis as a sublime humanitarian value and a major component of the UAE social fabric between Emiratis and residents alike.

Sheikh Abdullah made the remarks in statements marking the Committee's win of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, describing the value of volunteering as a hallmark for the "UAE's track record of successes in confronting crises and a testament to the Emirati society's ability to turn challenges into opportunities.

"This international award is a significant achievement adding one more feather to the UAE's cap and crowns the efforts of every volunteer who's sincerely performed -and still- his and her tasks in confronting the repercussions of the COVID-19."

While forming this committee a few months ago, he continued, "we were confident that cohesion and integration between all segments of society is our path toward the success we have already achieved. Our volunteers, from Emiratis and residents, have embodied an epic of human giving. We sincerely salute every and each one of them and dedicate to them this prestigious award in acknowledgement of their colossal efforts, and to further motivate them to continue their march of giving for the sake of humanity at large."

"The integrated and sustainable drive of volunteering in the UAE is a culmination of the visionary vision of late Founding Father Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, who turned giving and volunteering into a quintessential Emirati value among UAE citizens and residents alike.

Our wise leadership has ensured volunteering is a way of life in our society, and highly appreciates giving in times of distress," Sheikh Abdullah cited in this respect the statements of the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, where he said "if nations boast about their people and residents, we in the UAE take pride in our citizens and residents living on our soil."

He noted that the COVID-19 crisis has made crystal clear the significant role played by volunteering now and in the future. "This fact makes it inevitable for us to work for consolidating volunteering across the nation and inculcate the concept of corporate social responsibility, being one of the main pillars of social cohesion and integration in the country."

He extended thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, the Patron of the Award, and the entire award team, emphasising that obtaining this award represents a special moment for everyone who participated in the volunteering efforts over the past period.

Sheikh Abdullah called upon all volunteers to continue their noble efforts in the best possible manners, noting that "we are all proud of their noble deeds and always reaffirm the fact Al Bait Metwahid; we are all the people of this nation."

