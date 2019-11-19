SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The voting process for the second round of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, elections will begin on Wednesday, 20th November, 2019, for four days until 23rd November, at nine polling stations across the emirate.

The electoral centres, which are equipped with the best technical means to facilitate the voting process according to the highest standards of accuracy, will open from Wednesday for 12 hours a day from 8:00 to 20:00 for all citizens of the emirate of Sharjah.

The counting process is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 23rd November at the Al Qasimia University Theatre in Sharjah.

Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the SCC elections, confirmed the readiness to welcome citizens on election days, and assured to provide all their needs, in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to facilitate the voting process for citizens.

The voting process has witnessed significant innovation with electronic screens for selecting the nominated candidates.

Bin Nassar lauded the new voting system, highlighting its importance in allowing citizens to accurately vote for their candidates.

Underscoring the importance of participation, Bin Nassar called on all citizens to vote and continue their role and national duty in the selection of half of the members of the SCC and to vote for candidates whom they find competent, in response to the call of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Those wishing to appeal against the results can do so on 25th and 26th November, while the committee’s response to the appeal will be on 27th November. The final list of winners will be approved on 28th November.