Voting For UAE Pro League Awards To Commence On Monday

Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Voting for the UAE Pro League Awards 2020-2021 is set to begin on Monday, 2nd August, 2021, and will continue until 5th August, with shortlisted nominees to be announced before the winners are revealed at a ceremony scheduled to be held this month ahead of the 2021-2022 season kick-off.

As has been the case in recent years, the UAE Pro League (UAEPL) revealed that voting will be held through the official website and mobile apps, with the participation of team representatives (team captain and head coach), media, and fans.

The awards’ first edition was held in the 2012-2013 season, while it was called off last season following the cancellation of the competition. The awards are divided into three main categories: statistics-based awards, criteria-based awards, and vote-based awards.

The vote-based category includes the Golden Ball for the best Emirati player, the Golden Ball for the best foreign player, the Leader award for the best coach, the Golden Boy for the best young Emirati player, the Golden Glove for the goalkeeper of the year, the fans’ player of the year, the goal of the year, the best online sports platform, in addition to the newly introduced Golden Boy award for the best young player (Resident/Born in the UAE).

Meanwhile, the statistics-based category includes the Dream Team award, the Golden Shoe for the league's top scorer, the Silver Shoe for the top scorer of the U21 league, and the Fantasy Manager of the Year.

The criteria-based award targets the best professional club of the year. It will be handed to the club that meets the criteria of the club licensing system, quality control, administrative penalties, cooperation, and overall ranking in all competitions except for the Super Cup match.

Hassan Taleb Al Marri, UAEPL board member and Chairman of the Technical Committee, emphasised that the UAE Pro League awards celebrate and honour those who work hard.

He added that the awards adopt a motivational strategy and seek to highlight the outstanding efforts of the best stars in all categories.

Al Marri explained that the awards represent the best incentive for the players ahead of the new season.

While the nominees are selected based on technical statistics, fans get to cast their votes in some of the awards’ categories. It demonstrates the significance and importance of the fans’ role, as they get to pick the outstanding players after watching them throughout the season.

