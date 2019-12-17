Voting starts to select new logo to represent the UAE to world

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, invited the public to take part in selecting the new logo that will represent the UAE to the world, as part of its nation brand.

People in the UAE and across the world can vote for their favorite logo, starting from 17th December 2019, via the website www.nationbrand.ae. For every vote, the UAE will plant a tree, with aims to plant millions of trees across the world.

Voters can select from three logos that 49 Emirati artists from the seven emirates have recently participated in designing, in response to the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who recently launched the national project. They had called on artists to come together and contribute to designing the UAE Nation Brand logo that will represent the country in the region and abroad.

The new brand will highlight the elements that set the UAE apart and reinforce the country’s position across different sectors globally.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "Everyone contributed to our country’s success story, and we invite everyone to be part of choosing the best logo that represents our story." He added, "The UAE is approaching a new phase that requires us to connect with the world differently. The UAE Nation Brand will share our inspiring story with the rest of the world."

Inviting people across the world to vote for the new logo of the UAE, he said, "People’s participation from all over the world reflects the values of openness and inclusivity we adopt in the Emirates."

"The UAE Nation Brand aims to highlight our distinctive identity and values to the world," His Higness noted.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, "The UAE’s development experience has inspired, and continues to inspire, millions across the world. Involving the public across the world in choosing the logo that represents the UAE is, therefore, an important step."

He added, "Through its unique cultural and humanitarian journey, the UAE has become a successful model that leads by excellence and establishes a positive presence in the region and the world. This model presents an inspiration for every nation seeking to achieve tolerance, coexistence and peace."

"The voting process is of particular significance as it corresponds to the announcement of '2020: Towards the Next 50' that marks the new journey of the UAE development. The selected logo will be the symbol of a nation that strives to be among the best in the world within 100 years of its inception," His Highness noted.

Urging people in the UAE and abroad to vote for the best Nation Brand logo, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed appreciation for the creative ‘Inspiring 49’ who dedicated their time and effort to help design the three logos presented.

The three logos, created by the ‘Inspiring 49’, revolve around seven key values of the UAE: giving, openness, innovation, tolerance, credibility, humility and futuristic vision.

For every vote to select the new national logo, a tree will be planted across the world, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian values to spread hope, improve lives and contribute to creating a better future for humanity.

Voting is open for people across the world from 17th December to select one of three UAE logos that ‘Inspiring 49’ from the seven emirates took part in designing. The public can select from three logos titled "Emirates in Calligraphy", "The Palm" or "7 Lines".

The "Emirates in Calligraphy" logo emphasises the unique association and sentiment that the name "Emirates" brings to citizens, residents and visitors coming together from all over the world.

The logo depicts the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy that reflects authenticity and originality associated with the UAE.

The rolling curves of the font capture the flow of ocean waves merging with the sand dunes of UAE’s golden desert, portraying the country’s unique geographical identity. The smooth and harmonious movement of the letters symbolises the constant human and social progress in the UAE as a nation that does not stop growing in the face of challenges and does not believe in the word "impossible." The UAE is a country built on achieving the impossible.

The palm tree has long been associated with the Emirates, forming an indispensable part of its history and distinctive identity as an unconditional giver. By designing the palm tree with colors closer to golden, the logo manifests the undulating vistas of the desert dunes shining in the sunlight. The elegant lines suggest the radiance, momentum and dynamism of a nation on the move.

Symbolising the willpower of the leaders and people of UAE, palm trees have withstood storms and challenges with strength and firmness. Their powerful branches are as high as the ambitions of the people of UAE, with leaves providing shade and support to millions of people living on the land.

Similar to Canada’s maple leaf and New Zealand’s silver fern, the palm represents the national identity of the UAE and sums up the country’s values of giving, pride, dynamism and ambitions.

Seven lines rise up tall with momentum, optimism and dynamism as a tribute to the seven bold leaders who shaped the Emirates and united their people’s aspirations under one flag. Seven lines, shaping the map of the Emirates with the national colors, represent the future-focused leaders of the seven emirates united towards the country’s growth.

The lines, vibrant in color, reflect the UAE’s ongoing journey of development driven by a wave of progress, innovation, excellence and boundless aspirations. Designed in the flag colors of black, green and red, the lines are connected with the white color, symbolizing the heart and spirit uniting people of the seven emirates under the main principles of humanity. The unique diversity that enriches the fabric of the UAE society and sets it apart as global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation is featured in the different colors and sizes of the lines.

Grouped into seven teams, 49 Emirati artists, sculptors, painters, calligraphers, authors, researchers and graphic designers have worked together on designing the national logos in a one-day workshop. The logo captures the true essence of the UAE as an inspiring success story of rapid development in an innovative dimension and symbolize the UAE’s vision, values and identity as a global model for innovation, rising ambitions, tolerance and unconditional giving.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed launched the national project to design the UAE Nation Brand logo earlier in November to set the country apart and strengthen its global presence.

The UAE Nation Brand presents the country’s inspiring story to the world as a unique model for the human potential and ability to innovate, excel and turn challenges into opportunities. The national brand aims to cement the UAE’s position on the humanitarian front globally and strengthen its presence as a model for tolerance and giving. The UAE has long been a beacon of hope and positivity in the region that defies the impossible and opens its doors to people from all over the world.

Countries across the world have rolled out innovative branding campaigns and projects including Singapore’s "Passion Made Possible" campaign, Australia’s Kangaroo symbol, Canada’s distinctive maple leaf, New Zealand’s silver fern and UK’s "Great Britain" campaign. These campaigns helped promote global image and represent identity of countries to the world, creating better awareness and, ultimately, better understanding of a nation.