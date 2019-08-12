UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VP Announces Launch Of 'Emirates Youth Professional School'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

VP announces launch of 'Emirates Youth Professional School'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) The 'Emirates Youth Professional School', a Federal Youth Authority initiative, was launched on Monday, following the directives issues by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The announcement falls on International Youth Day, celebrated annually on 12th August.

Emirates Youth Professional School, EYPS, was launched to provide young individuals in the UAE with opportunities to improve their skills and career development opportunities, preparing them for the labour market through continious education. These upskill goals will be achieved through the provision of full-length professional courses and executive education programmes across various sectors via crowdsourcing instructors, teachers, experts and professionals in the UAE utilising an 'uber-like model'.

The school will serve all youth in the UAE, aged 15-35, and will open its facilities and programmes in November 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said, "The Emirates Youth Professional School provides a unique educational experience that bridges gaps between the conventional academic learning and the rapidly changing labour market.

"

This institution will embrace vocational training as a means to further enhance skills obtained via academic training and meets with the future labour market, she added.

According to the EYPS website, the school is based on a "sustainable and organic crowdsourcing model" that utilises a mix of practical and theoretical learning. It will partner with various institutions, experts and professionals around the world, giving UAE youth the opportunity to acquire necessary skillsets in the evolving knowledge economy.

Following the crowdsourcing model, EYPS aims to be the UAE’s largest school with its number of programmes, courses and partners.

Course offerings are based on the supply of knowledge offered by institutions and individuals, their participation, and their shared responsibility in building the capacities of young people in the UAE.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education UAE Dubai Young Rashid August November 2019 Market All Labour

Recent Stories

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

51 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Sharjah&#039;s CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-w ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

5 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.