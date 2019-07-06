VP attends graduation ceremony of Government Communication Experts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the graduation ceremony of a new batch of participants in the Executive education Programme for Government Communication Experts.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stressed that "Our aim is to develop Government communication in the UAE to help achieve our goals, enhance national identity, and meet the needs of the people of our beloved country."

"Communication is a pivotal tool for the success and development of governments. We strive to progress and advance to better serve our people," he added.

The graduation ceremony was attended by the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H.

H Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The programme is an initiative of the UAE Government Communication Office that offers specialised training in partnership with American University of Sharjah. It enables building up capabilities in government communications for Emirati professionals.

The programme includes workshops, site visits, specialised guest-speakers and hands-on communication training to widen the graduates’ perspective about government communication and its latest trends world-wide. Graduates obtain a valuable academic and professional diploma upon the completion of the programme.