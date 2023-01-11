UrduPoint.com

VP Awards Mansour Bin Zayed Mohammed Bin Rashid's Scarf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:30 PM

VP awards Mansour bin Zayed Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s Scarf

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) In the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has bestowed the ceremonial Mohammed bin Rashid's Sscarf upon H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, in recognition of his track record of achievements and efforts in service of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that Sheikh Mansour is spearheading a number of vital files which are fundamental to the UAE's national affairs and strategies that aim to serve the interests of the country and its people.

“With the presence of my brother, the President of the State — may God protect him — we honour today my brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for his exceptional efforts in serving the United Arab Emirates,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid United Arab Emirates May God Court

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Holds Talks With Indian, Du ..

Israeli Prime Minister Holds Talks With Indian, Dutch Counterparts

18 seconds ago
 Parvez Elahi will have to take vote of confidence: ..

Parvez Elahi will have to take vote of confidence: Special Assistant to Prime Mi ..

19 seconds ago
 Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from e ..

14 minutes ago
 FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on pat ..

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. ..

14 minutes ago
 US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National S ..

US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National Security Concerns About TikTok ..

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian ..

Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.