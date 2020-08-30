Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fund

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) Waha Capital, a investment company in Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of a new income-focused Islamic fund, adding to its three existing funds within its asset management business.

The new fund, to be called "Waha Islamic Income Fund SP", will invest in Sharia compliant assets across the Sukuk and equity markets, and will have a global outreach for investments. The fund is to be open-ended, and is expected to have a capacity in excess of US$500 million.

Commenting on the new fund, Amr AlMenhali, CEO of Waha Capital, said, "While our existing funds have some Sharia compliant elements in them, there has been a steadily growing demand from our existing clients over the past couple of years for us to develop such a fully-fledged Islamic fund. We are confident that the new fund will be well received because it avoids investment in prohibited or controversial activities or assets and business sectors that may be considered as particularly risky or potentially volatile.

It will also only invest in entities that have relatively low gearing."

Amr AlMenhali added, "Waha Capital intends to use its proven expertise to bridge a gap in what our clients are seeking from us, so as to offer them an actively managed, income producing Sharia compliant solution with a global dimension. We are positioning this new fund as a focal point around which we can build a whole Sharia compliant offering."

Waha Capital's investors represent a diversified mix of institutions (pension funds, endowments, SWFs, and family offices) from North America, Europe and the GCC. Waha Capital also invests in its own funds.