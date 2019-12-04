Waha Capital records AED40 million gain following divestment of remaining stake in AerCap Holdings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) Waha Capital has recorded a net gain of AED40 million through the divestment of its remaining stake in New York-listed AerCap Holdings NV, according to a press statement issued by the company on Wednesday.

Waha Capital, which has been a shareholder in AerCap since 2010, has been reducing its stake gradually in recent years to re-allocate capital in diverse investments to enhance shareholder value. This divestment is in line with the turnaround strategy rolled out early this year.

The company invests in energy, financial services, healthcare, infrastructure and other high-potential sectors through its private investments business. The company’s asset management business offers credit and equity funds to third-party investors.