UrduPoint.com

Waha Capital Secures New $500 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Waha Capital secures new $500 million revolving credit facility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Waha Capital, an investment management company in Abu Dhabi, has announced the completion of the refinancing of its revolving credit facility with the support of four local and regional banks. The 3-year US$500 million revolving credit facility replaces and upsizes the current facility of US$400 million.

The syndication of the facility was positively received with the lender group consisting of the following banks: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (acted as mandated lead arranger, bookrunner and structuring and coordinating bank); First Abu Dhabi Bank (acted as mandated lead arranger, bookrunner and structuring and coordinating bank); Commercial Bank of Dubai (acted as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner); and Gulf International Bank (acted as mandated lead arranger).

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Khalifa Al Mehairi, CEO of Waha Capital, said, "Our robust financial performance attracted positive interest from the lending community.

This new credit facility represents their vote of confidence in our business today, which I am confident will help create and sustain further value for our shareholders."

This new 3-year facility will allow the company to manage its short-term working capital effectively, enabling the company to further capitalise on future growth opportunities, while giving it the increased bandwidth required to continue to steer the business in the right direction and ensure a highly efficient degree of liquidity management, he added.

Waha Capital recorded a net profit of AED154 million in Q2 2021, representing a 39 percent increase over the previous quarter and bringing net profit for H1 2021 to AED265 million. This growth was largely driven by its Public Markets business, whose assets under management recently exceeded the significant $1.0 billion milestone.

Related Topics

Business Vote Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Bank Lead Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM calls NSC meeting to discuss Afghan situation, ..

PM calls NSC meeting to discuss Afghan situation, country's security today

46 seconds ago
 Independence And Pakistan Navy

Independence And Pakistan Navy

39 minutes ago
 RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

49 minutes ago
 Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

1 hour ago
 War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesper ..

War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bil ..

Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bilateral Relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.