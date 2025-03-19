Waha Capital Shareholders Approve 2024 Dividend Distribution
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Shareholders of Waha Capital approved a cash dividend of 10 fils per share during the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday.
Shareholders also reinforced Waha Capital’s ongoing commitment to supporting communities by authorising the allocation of up to 1% of the company’s net profit for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
The company also introduced a scholarship programme for UAE-based students in finance, mathematics, and economics, offering full financial support and career opportunities.
Waha Capital reported a 2024 net profit of AED381 million attributable to shareholders, representing a 10% return on average equity. As of 31 December 2024, the company’s total assets under management stood at AED11.9 billion, a 13% increase from AED10.5 billion in 2023.
Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of Waha Capital, commented, “The approval of a 10 fils per share dividend for 2024 underscores Waha Capital’s commitment to delivering consistent value to our shareholders.
The company’s strong results in 2024 are a testament to its effective investment strategy that adeptly navigated global market volatility.
With a rapidly expanding third-party investor base and robust performance across our business pillars, we continue to reaffirm our position as a trusted financial partner in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”
Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital, said, “Waha Capital delivered strong performance in 2024, driven by a resilient investment strategy and sustained growth across our business verticals. Our progressive dividend policy represents a commitment to delivering consistent shareholder returns by increasing assets under management and increasing sources of recurring revenue.
Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue high-growth opportunities, expand our asset management portfolio, and reinforce Waha Capital’s position as a gateway to Abu Dhabi’s thriving economy.”
