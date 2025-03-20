Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 20th March, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Wajib Voluntary Association, the Association organised its 5th annual Ramadan Majlis in Abu Dhabi under the theme, “Zayed’s Values and Community Solidarity,” in collaboration with the Trends Research & Advisory Centre.

The event aligns with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and reflects the noble directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in promoting societal communication and strengthening national cohesion.

The Majlis was attended by a distinguished group of officials, leaders, and pioneers in community volunteering. The discussions focused on the essential values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in fostering community solidarity, in alignment with the “Year of Community” initiative.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan emphasised that consolidating Zayed’s values of giving is key to enhancing social cohesion and solidarity, in line with the leadership’s vision of building a unified and resilient society.

He highlighted that Ramadan Majlis gatherings serve as platforms to reinforce positive values and promote a culture of giving and volunteerism.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research & Advisory, stressed that the values laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed will remain a cornerstone in strengthening tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and a strong spirit of community engagement. He praised the UAE’s legacy of giving, which has become an inspiring global model.

The Majlis featured rich discussions on how to advance volunteer work and enhance the national identity rooted in the principles of cooperation and solidarity. It also showcased successful models of community initiatives that have contributed to development and deepened the spirit of social responsibility.

