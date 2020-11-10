UrduPoint.com
Wales’ Global Reach Extends Far To The Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) The Welsh Government’s new envoy to the United Arab Emirates will play a key role in strengthening Wales’ global presence, Economy Minister Ken Skates has said.

The appointment of Paul Gyles will help drive capital investment and export opportunities and promote Welsh exports to the United Arab Emirates which is an important global business hub.

Paul is a Chartered Management Accountant (CIMA) with over 30 years’ experience working with market leading companies across UK, middle East and Asia.

He has lived in Dubai in the UAE since 2003 and is the fourth envoy to be appointed by the Welsh Government since the launch of the international strategy which aims to raise the profile of the nation around the world.

Through working with established and high profile individuals, the Welsh Government hopes to spark and increase the engagement of the Welsh diaspora, which is made up of alumni and friends of Wales in other countries.

Minister for Economy Ken Skates said: "This is a challenging time and one when we are all seeking to navigate the opportunities, challenges and complexities of the UK leaving the EU and the ongoing difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Paul will be extolling Wales’ virtues as a first class trading partner, an excellent tourism destination, a diverse cultural partner and a great place to live, study and do business.

"Our Economic Action Plan is clear about our commitment to prioritising exports and trade, and to helping businesses retain their existing trading partners while branching out into other global markets. There is no doubt that it is a hugely significant market and one which has much to offer our exporters."

Paul Gyles FCMA CGMA said: "I am honoured to be appointed as a Welsh Government Envoy representing Wales in the Middle East. I will do my best to help promote Wales within this region, both in terms of driving capital investment opportunities to Wales, as well as supporting companies looking to export into this region.

"In such a challenging economic environment it’s a really exciting time to open new doors for businesses and I’m immensely proud to be part of the development of a worldwide, Welsh business network."

