WAM advancing cooperation with media institutions in Ukraine

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2021) A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM) visited a number of state-run and private media institutions in the Republic of Ukraine, at the invitation of Ukrinform, the National News Agency of Ukraine.

The visit aimed to foster media cooperation between WAM and Ukrainian media outlets in various fields, including areas of training and news exchanges.

Featuring high on the visit agenda was the Global Media Congress, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on 15 -17 November, 2022, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in strategic collaboration with WAM.

Led by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director General of the Emirates News Agency, the delegation visited the HQ of Ukrinform, where he met with its Director-General, Oleksandr Kharchenko, who briefed the delegation on the agency's internal system and workflow mechanism.

During the visit, the prospects of streamlining news exchanges and knowledge transfer between WAM, Ukrinform and other Ukrainian media institutions, especially in the economic and social fields, were discussed.

The WAM delegation also met with Taras Shevchenko, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, and reviewed ways of advancing cultural and media cooperation.

Al Rayssi thanked the Ukrainian government for the invitation, stressing that the visit reflects the strong bonds of friendship between the two nations and their keenness to strengthen cooperation across various fields, including the media.

"WAM is looking forward to strengthening channels of cooperation with various Ukrainian media institutions, by advancing the exchange of expertise and knowledge transfer between the two sides, as part of our strategy to expand the scope of our media services, which we've accelerated over the past few years by providing our services in 19 languages," Al Rayssi said.

The Director General of WAM invited Ukrainian media institutions to participate in the maiden edition of the World Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, on 15-17 November, 2022.

The visit included several Ukrainian media outlets, including the News Agency Liga.Net, the Supervisory board of the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Ukraine, the Parliament's Holos, a Ukrainian newspaper, and the Interfax News Agency, in addition to meeting with representatives of news agencies, newspapers and magazines in the country.