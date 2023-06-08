WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news exchange

UrduPoint.com

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Czech News Agency (CTK), aiming at strengthening and developing cooperation in news exchange.

The MoU was signed virtually by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and Jiri Majstr, CEO of CTK.

The WAM-CTK collaboration is part of WAM’s efforts to strengthen its partnership with international media outlets, especially as it is set to host the second edition of the Global Media Congress in November. The MoU also aligns with the two sides’ keenness to bolster their cooperation in news exchange and build constructive friendships and cooperation between media institutions in the UAE and the Czech Republic to serve their common interests.

Commenting on the occasion, Al Rayssi underscored the distinguished and growing relations that UAE and the Czech Republic share, noting that the MoU signing comes within the framework of efforts to build bridges of cooperation with the Czech media and to enhance news exchange with CTK.

The WAM Director-General said that he is looking forward to the participation of the Czech media in the second edition of the Global Media Congress, scheduled to be held next November in Abu Dhabi, as it provides a vital global platform that facilitates establishing strong partnerships between media outlets from around the world.

For his part, Majstr expressed his eagerness to consolidate CTK-WAM relations and commence their exchange of expertise, noting that the UAE’s media sector shows great promise, especially as it continues to push its development to new heights.

