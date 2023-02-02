WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

PANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) A delegation from the Emirates news Agency (WAM), chaired by its Director-General Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, has discussed the agency’s cooperation with several media entities in Panama.

During its visit to Panama, WAM delegation explored the outcomes of the first edition of the Global Media Congress which was held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022 and the participation of Panamanian media organisations in COP28 to be held in Expo Dubai City.

In the presence of Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia and Non-Resident Ambassador to Panama, the delegation visited the Medcom media group, which is a partner of WAM and the largest media institution in Panama with six television stations and three radio stations. The parties reviewed available opportunities for enhancing the existing partnership between both sides. WAM delegation also visited TVN, a television network with repeaters throughout the country.

The delegation also visited La Prensa Newspaper, La Estrella de Panamá, Sistema Estatal de Radio y Televisión (SERTV) public television and signed three separate cooperation agreements.

Al Rayssi stressed that WAM delegation’s visits to media establishments in the Americas are part of its vision to promote its cooperation with international media organisations.

He added that the Global Media Congress offered an ideal platform for strengthening partnerships between international media entities and foreseeing the future of media in the region and the entire world.

Planning for the second edition of the Global Media Congress, Al Rayssi highlighted WAM's keenness to discuss the approach of the congress with international partners to make the event a huge success.

The UAE is preparing to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) this year, Al Rayssi added, stressing the key role of the media in highlighting the significance of this major event, the largest international event in the field of climate action.

WAM Director-General also thanked Ambassador Al Owais for supporting the Emirates News Agency's delegation during the visit.