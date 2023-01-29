WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

QUITO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM) discussed ways of boosting cooperation with media organisations in Ecuador.

The discussions took place during a visit that the WAM delegation, led by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, made to the cities of Quito and Guayaquil in Ecuador, to review the outcomes of the inaugural the Global Media Congress held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022. The two sides also discussed the prospects for media cooperation between the entities of the two countries, and the participation of Ecuadorian media organisations in the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the UAE is set to host later this year.

The WAM delegation, accompanied by Mohammed Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Peru and Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ecuador, visited the headquarters of several media, including Comunica Empresa Publica, Teleamazonas, El Comercio, Ecuavisa tv, TC Television, RTS, TVCE, and El Universo Newspaper.

During its visits, WAM signed seven cooperation agreements with these entities to promote news exchange and media cooperation. The delegation also visited the headquarters of the Granasa Group.

Al Rayssi stressed that the huge success that the inaugural Global Media Congress achieved is a source of motivation to build on these accomplishments and enhance WAM's partnerships with international media organisations, including those in Ecuador, to develop a more comprehensive agenda in the next edition of the event.

The UAE is preparing to host COP28, he added, highlighting WAM’s keenness to welcome media organisations from Ecuador to cover the major event, which is expected to be a turning point in the global climate action drive.

Al Rayssi thanked Ambassador Al Shamsi for the support he provided during the visit.