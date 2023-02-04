UrduPoint.com

WAM Delegation Visits Media Organisations In Cuba, Signs 5 MoUs

Published February 04, 2023

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2023) A delegation from the Emirates news Agency (WAM), led by its Director-General Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, has visited a number of media institutions in Cuba.

The visit, which explored opportunities for developing joint cooperation and partnership with Cuban media, comes especially with the UAE's hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Expo City Dubai this year.
The delegation reviewed with the Cuban media entities the role of media in covering this prominent global event. The parties also discussed the outputs of the first edition of the Global Media Congress, which was held last November in Abu Dhabi with the participation of media organisations from around the world.

The WAM delegation visited a number of its media partners in Cuba, including Prensa Latina News agency and the Facebook Club e-newspaper.

During the visits, WAM signed five cooperation agreements with Cuban Institute of Radio and Television (ICRT); Cuban Agency of News (ACN); Juventud Rebelde Newspaper; Multimedia Ideas and web portal Cuba debate; and Diario Granma Newspaper.

Al Rayssi reaffirmed the keenness of WAM to strengthen its partnership with international media institutions, pointing out that this visit contributed to creating promising opportunities to develop prospects for joint media cooperation between WAM and Cuban media across several domains.

The Director-General of WAM explained that the first edition of the Global Media Congress paved the way for creating effective channels of communication and building a constructive partnership between various international media entities.

He said:'' The visit aims to discuss the outputs of the Global Media Congress and exchange views on means to further develop the Congress's second edition scheduled in November 2023 to enrich its agenda.'' Role of media in advancing global climate action in light of the UAE’s hosting of COP 28 was also discussed, he added.

