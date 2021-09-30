(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) will be providing around-the-clock coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai through its various media and digital platforms to keep the world tuned in to the launch of the world's most important cultural event happening first time in the middle East, with the participation of over 190 countries.

Utilising a team of highly experienced journalists and photographers, WAM will provide qualitative and interactive media content in 19 languages ​​throughout the event's 6-month period.

WAM's content is aligned with the interests of audience in the UAE and across the world, as it offers world-class media services to its local and international partners.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, said that Expo 2020 Dubai is an important opportunity to provide distinctive and historical media coverage that matches the significance of the event, which will help enhance the UAE's leading global position and drive its developmental march.

Expo 2020 Dubai exemplifies an inspiring UAE success story underpinned by its determination to excel, in line with the principles of the Fifty-Year Charter and the UAE's ambitions to unite the world towards shaping the future to ensure a bright and prosperous tomorrow for all of humanity.

Al Rayssi added that WAM's coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai events and activities will be carried out as per an integrated, ambitious and innovative media action plan that leverages advanced tech solutions in producing and broadcasting media content live from the event site.

Delivering news and media content in 19 different languages to millions of people around the world, the Emirates News Agency enjoys a wide network of media relations and partnerships at the regional and international levels, making it one of the world's most influential news agencies in providing qualitative and reliable content.

WAM had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Arab Youth Centre, an affiliate of the Federal Youth Authority, to launch an initiative that empowers young Arab media talents to produce creative media narratives through Youth Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will receive millions of participants and visitors throughout the 6-month event.

The initiative defines a series of specific tasks that enhance the media-related and practical skills of participating youth, including reporting, event coverage, videography and photography.