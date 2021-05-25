WAM Director-General boosts cooperation with Russian 'TASS'

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) The Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM), Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, has met with Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director-General of Russian News Agency (TASS), and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two news agencies, based on the well-established UAE-Russia relations.

This came during the visit of Al Rayssi to the headquarters of TASS, accompanied by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia.

WAM Director-General emphasised the importance of this visit, which comes as an affirmation of the comprehensive strategic relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation and their keenness to strengthen partnerships across all domains, including the media sector, which Al Rayssi said is "a fundamental pillar to embody the unique exceptional ties between the two countries, resulting in achieving pioneering accomplishments between them".

He added that the Emirati-Russian relations are getting stronger in light of the support and patronage of both countries leaderships, which culminated in the mutual visits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Al Rayssi affirmed that the joint coordination between the two agencies will contribute to enriching the media sector in both countries, expressing his pleasure for visiting TASS premises and getting acquainted with the work system in one of the most prestigious news agencies in the world.

WAM Director-General noted that the challenges the world is facing today due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have doubled the responsibility entrusted to news agencies, highlighting the great role played by WAM and TASS as a reliable source of news not only within their local surroundings but also at the regional and international levels.

He also expressed his pleasure in the participation of the Russian news agency in the media coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing that this prominent global event will constitute an ideal platform to enhance mutual collaboration between the two agencies.

Al Jaber, in turn, re-affirmed his readiness to bolster relations between the UAE and Russia, noting that contributing to the development of relations in various fields is necessary, including the media field and news exchange, as it also contributes to exchanging practical experiences between international news agencies.

He also underlined the importance of exerting more efforts for such media gatherings that consolidate the building of new bridges of joint work in this sector.

For his part, Gusman welcomed the visit of Al Rayssi and his accompanying delegation, lauding the solid UAE-Russia relations.

"TASS is looking forward to building strategic ties with the Emirates News Agency and exchanging experiences between the two sides, especially with the great development and qualitative leap achieved by WAM at the regional and international levels and the exceptional achievements it has made in many fields," he added.

TASS Deputy Director-General commended the great efforts made by the UAE in confronting the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the great progress it has made in terms of vaccination against the virus, placing the UAE among the world’s leaders of vaccine rollout.

He expressed his aspiration to visit the UAE and WAM headquarters soon, saying that TASS will be present at Expo 2020 Dubai and participate in covering this prominent global event.

At the end of the meeting, group photos were taken and souvenirs were exchanged between the two sides.