WAM, Dutch leading news agencies explore prospects for joint cooperation

AMSTERDAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) discussed ways to develop media cooperation and news exchanges with Dutch news agency (ANP) and the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS), the largest news organization in the Netherlands.

Discussions were held during the visit of Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of (WAM), to the headquarters of the two news organizations, during which he met Martijn Bennis, CEO of the Dutch News Agency (ANP), and Marcel Gelauff, Editor-in-Chief for the NOS news organization.

The meetings came within the framework of the strategic relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of the Netherlands in various fields, especially media cooperation, which would play an important role in the growth and development of the partnership between the two friendly countries, to promote the cultural and civilizational ties between their peoples.

During the two visits, the Director-General of WAM was briefed on the latest technologies and advanced programs in the media work systems used by both news organizations, in addition to reviewing the scope of bilateral media cooperation, in line with the joint strategic projects and exceptional achievements in the two friendly countries.

Martin Bennis welcomed Al Rayssi and the accompanying delegation, and stressed that the Netherlands and the UAE have strategic partnerships in a variety of fields that enjoy the support of the leaderships of the two countries, which is embodied in the active participation of the Netherlands in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two sides stressed the importance of expanding media cooperation and the possibility of launching joint training programs that would develop media skills in a way that enriches the media in the two countries.

For his part, Al Rayssi stressed the importance of the two visits in establishing a unique model for media cooperation with the most important media institutions in the Netherlands, in line with WAM’s strategy to spread its media services in different languages worldwide, and building solid media relations that convey the civilizational achievements of the UAE to all countries of the world.

Al Rayssi noted that joint cooperation between the ANP and the NOS contributes to strengthening the media systems in both countries through joint media work, which was evident in international media coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai, the world's most important cultural and civilizational event organized by the UAE, embodying the theme of the expo, "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future", while stressing that this event represents an inspiring global platform to enhance international media cooperation to contribute to achieving the goals of sustainable development.

Al Rayssi also extended an invitation to the two Dutch news organizations to participate in the first session of the Global Media Congress, which will be hosted by the capital Abu Dhabi from 15 to 17 November 2022, explaining the importance of this event to the region, which will feature a conference and exhibition specialising in the media industry, and provide opportunities for media institutions to explore joint partnerships and cooperation.