UrduPoint.com

WAM, Dutch Leading News Agencies Explore Prospects For Joint Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

WAM, Dutch leading news agencies explore prospects for joint cooperation

AMSTERDAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) discussed ways to develop media cooperation and news exchanges with Dutch news agency (ANP) and the Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS), the largest news organization in the Netherlands.

Discussions were held during the visit of Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of (WAM), to the headquarters of the two news organizations, during which he met Martijn Bennis, CEO of the Dutch News Agency (ANP), and Marcel Gelauff, Editor-in-Chief for the NOS news organization.

The meetings came within the framework of the strategic relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of the Netherlands in various fields, especially media cooperation, which would play an important role in the growth and development of the partnership between the two friendly countries, to promote the cultural and civilizational ties between their peoples.

During the two visits, the Director-General of WAM was briefed on the latest technologies and advanced programs in the media work systems used by both news organizations, in addition to reviewing the scope of bilateral media cooperation, in line with the joint strategic projects and exceptional achievements in the two friendly countries.

Martin Bennis welcomed Al Rayssi and the accompanying delegation, and stressed that the Netherlands and the UAE have strategic partnerships in a variety of fields that enjoy the support of the leaderships of the two countries, which is embodied in the active participation of the Netherlands in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two sides stressed the importance of expanding media cooperation and the possibility of launching joint training programs that would develop media skills in a way that enriches the media in the two countries.

For his part, Al Rayssi stressed the importance of the two visits in establishing a unique model for media cooperation with the most important media institutions in the Netherlands, in line with WAM’s strategy to spread its media services in different languages worldwide, and building solid media relations that convey the civilizational achievements of the UAE to all countries of the world.

Al Rayssi noted that joint cooperation between the ANP and the NOS contributes to strengthening the media systems in both countries through joint media work, which was evident in international media coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai, the world's most important cultural and civilizational event organized by the UAE, embodying the theme of the expo, "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future", while stressing that this event represents an inspiring global platform to enhance international media cooperation to contribute to achieving the goals of sustainable development.

Al Rayssi also extended an invitation to the two Dutch news organizations to participate in the first session of the Global Media Congress, which will be hosted by the capital Abu Dhabi from 15 to 17 November 2022, explaining the importance of this event to the region, which will feature a conference and exhibition specialising in the media industry, and provide opportunities for media institutions to explore joint partnerships and cooperation.

Related Topics

World Awami National Party UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Netherlands November Congress 2020 Media Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is avail ..

The Ground breaking Infinix Zero X Series is available for sale Nationwide

1 minute ago
 Mark NAZAROV: Turkmenistan's Observer Status in Co ..

Mark NAZAROV: Turkmenistan's Observer Status in Cooperation Council of Turkic-Sp ..

13 minutes ago
 With a Power-packed Unisoc T610 Processor, realme ..

With a Power-packed Unisoc T610 Processor, realme C21Y Now Available in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 United States Donates Almost 10 Million Additional ..

United States Donates Almost 10 Million Additional Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakis ..

29 minutes ago
 Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain: ..

Four migrants dead, 21 missing off coast of Spain: rescuers

2 minutes ago
 Loss of Orientation of ISS Did Not Jeopardize Crew ..

Loss of Orientation of ISS Did Not Jeopardize Crew Safety - Roscosmos

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.