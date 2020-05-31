WAM expands news services, adds five more languages

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) The Emirates News Agency, WAM, has broadened the scope of its news services by adding five new languages, which are Sri Lankan (Sinhala), Malayalam, Indonesian, Bengali and Pashto, to offer its coverage to around 551 million people who speak these languages.

The addition of the new languages is part of WAM’s efforts to achieve its news services development plan, in line with the vision of the National Media Council, NMC, to develop the UAE’s media sector and strengthen its capacity.

The news agency also aims, by launching these five new languages, adding up to already 13 languages, to further promote the UAE’s message and maintain its distinguished global position as an international model of coexistence between different nationalities and religions, by providing widespread media coverage reaching out to the entire world.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the NMC, said, "The addition of these new languages is in line with our vision and ambition to develop the UAE’s media sector and strengthen its regional and international position, in light of the changes witnessed by the global media sector.

Therefore, we aim, by offering news services in 18 languages, to create new communication channels to reach out to more people around the world, reflecting our values and national interests."

He added that the current circumstances facing the world due to the coronavirus pandemic requires "protecting knowledge and fighting false news, which is why enlarging the scope of WAM’s news services will support official trusted sources of news characterised by accuracy and credibility."

The new languages will support cultural diversity and reinforce the UAE’s cultural pluralism, he added.

"We are continuing to improve our services, under the framework of our strategic plans to create new channels and tools to reach out to larger segments of the public, providing top-quality content while reinforcing the stature of the UAE, which has become an influential regional and international player," he emphasised.