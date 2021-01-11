UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAM Feature: ‘62 Years Into Fishing, I Want To Explore Mysteries Of Sea Until My Last Breath’

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

WAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to explore mysteries of sea until my last breath’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2021) By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, 11th January 2021 (WAM) – "Sea has never been boring to me over these sixty-two years. It teaches you something new every day. That’s why I never want to stop going to the sea."

Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi, a 70-year-old Emirati fisherman, who started fishing when he was eight, does not have any plans to stop exploring "fresh mysteries of sea until my last breath."

"There is a belief among us that a boy becomes a real man when he gets the touch and taste of sea salt," he tells Emirates news Agency (WAM), showing his strong hands at his stall, which displays traditional fishing methods at Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi.

"I feel fishing and love for sea are in my blood!" he goes on to say enthusiastically.

However, he is missing the challenges of fishing when he was young. "There was no technological equipment to support us and we were following the Sun during the day and stars at night!"

But now, he believes, everything is easy. "Navigation system makes the trip easier and safer. Weather forecast has taken away the uncertainty from our life."

In the past, sometimes heavy winds made the sea turbulent, leaving the fishermen to the mercy of nature. The living conditions were also equally challenging. He says he had to start fishing at the age of eight to support his family.

"The situation was different then. Fishermen had to go for fishing every day, if they wanted to have food," Al Hammadi recollects. "Sometimes we may have lunch but not dinner [if there was not enough catch]."

But the situation changed when the government started implementing various support and welfare measures for fishermen, he says.

Al Hammadi cherishes the support of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, to the fishermen community.

"Now the government makes it sure that we get a regular income through their support measures," he says.

Al Hammadi, the father of 13 children – six men and seven women - is happy that his sons also love fishing. "They go for boat racing and fishing competitions as well."

He enjoys talking about traditional fishing to visitors at Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Al Wathba. The Festival began on 20th October 2020 and will continue to receive visitors until 20th February 2021.

Named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Festival celebrates the country's cultural heritage and showcases the rich diversity of its traditions.

The Festival welcomes more than a million visitors of various nationalities every year.

WAM/ Ibrahim ShukrallaWAM Feature: ‘62 years into fishing, I want to explore mysteries of sea until my last breath’

Related Topics

Weather UAE Abu Dhabi Young Man January February May October Women 2020 Family From Government Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million Love

Recent Stories

Emirates expands its operations in the Americas

59 seconds ago

'Capacity building, employment generation key fact ..

17 minutes ago

Over three million people lifted out of poverty in ..

17 minutes ago

EU Spokesman Puts Trump Social Media Ban Down to T ..

17 minutes ago

New York Bar Association Launches Inquiry Into Rem ..

17 minutes ago

UK's Tony Blair Says Government's COVID-19 Respons ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.