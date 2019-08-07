WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi Summer Season entertaining hearts and minds of UAE community

Abu Dhabi, the heart of the UAE, offers visitors and residents a unique entertainment experience. Inspiring young minds, the UAE capital has become a leading global entertainment destination, with a cultural and knowledge-focused agenda in a dazzling urban environment

According to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the seasonal programme, Abu Dhabi Summer Season, hosts a myriad of events across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain, and Al Dahfra region to entertain residents and visitors alike.

One of the events hosted during the season is the ‘Around the World Summer Programme’, that offers various activities and workshops for young children and adolescents across all public libraries in Abu Dhabi. The Emirates news Agency, WAM, toured Khalifa Park Library – one of the locations carrying out the programme – and found children and young adults eager to learn. The programme engages the youth via access to global cultures, the sciences, environmental, and soft skills development.

In seven months, Khalifa Park Library saw over 28,000 visitors, with as many as 121 school visits. Over 65,000 titles can be found at the library, allowing visitors to borrow books or just sit and read inside the library building, opening up literary, cultural and scientific worlds to the young.

The Around the World Summer Programme’s activities also take place at Al Bahia Park Library, Mazyad Mall Library, Al Wathba Library, Zayed Central Library and Al Marfa Library.

Individuals of all age groups can enjoy world-class entertainment in Abu Dhabi during the Summer season.

Abu Dhabi boasts various leisure and entertainment venues, with Yas Island a host to popular theme parks like WarnerBros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, and Yas Waterworld, said Alhasan Kaabous Alzaabi, Farah Experiences Vice President of Operations.

"Entertainment and recreational venues in Abu Dhabi are doubling the number of visitors during the Summer season," he said, adding, "We look forward to hosting new adventures and experiences in Abu Dhabi for visitors from all walks of life."

The world’s first ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi features 29 state-of-the-art rides, interactive attractions, and family-friendly live entertainment across six themed areas.

Encapsulated under its iconic red roof, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is very much a destination for thrill-seekers. Opened to the public in November 2010, the 86,000 square metre theme park is home to the largest rollercoaster on the planet, as well as its record-breaking "Formula Rossa" rollercoaster that can reach 240km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Yas Waterworld also boasts more than 40 water slide and attractions providing family-friendly entertainment.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi will launch several new leisure and entertainment projects including Snow Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which are expected to roll out between 2020 and 2022.