UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAM Feature: How Does The UAE Use Ground-based Seeding Generators In Rain Enhancement?

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:45 PM

WAM Feature: How does the UAE use ground-based seeding generators in rain enhancement?

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The National Centre of Meteorology has been using ground-based seeding generators in its rain enhancement operations in the UAE since March 2019.

The new method employs environmentally-friendly and alternative techniques, complementing the traditional method of cloud-seeding, which is carried out with the help of special aircrafts.

In a bid to ensure the country’s water security, the Centre has conducted 150 cloud seeding aircraft operations so far this year.

"The use of ground-based seeding generators in cloud seeding is new to the country. These generators are fitted with 48 special flares that are loaded with salt crystals and fired into convective, or warm clouds accompanied with updraft or rising current of air," Khalid Alobeidli, the Centre's Head of Cloud Seeding Section, says.

"The updraft then sucks up the salt crystals into the clouds," he explains, adding, "the salts attract tiny water droplets and collide with others to enhance the coalescence process, which accelerates the growth of water droplets in the clouds into bigger droplets that eventually lead to rainfall."

These generators are solely controlled from the operating room at the National Centre of Meteorology, Alobeidli said.

Alobeidli also notes that cloud seeding operations are carried out on clouds forming over mountainous areas and work on multiple stages - beginning with the daily monitoring of weather forecasts - and if suitable clouds are identified on the weather radar, planes are ordered for dispatch.

"Pilots are contacted to prepare and install seeding flares in their planes based at Al Ain Airport, for easier access to the eastern regions of the country."

Rain enhancement attempts to extract as much water from the clouds as possible, which reaches more than 25 percent in some cases.

The cloud seeding projects, managed by the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, continue to contribute to enhancing new knowledge of cloud-seeding through dynamic scientific and technological innovations.

These efforts reiterate the UAE's global leadership in developing rain enhancement research, as well as its ambitious vision and commitment to utilising modern technology to make a real difference in human life across the world, especially in arid regions.

Launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and managed by the National Centre of Meteorology under its mandate as the UAE’s solely responsible body for meteorological services, the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science is a leading global hub of advanced expertise in a broad range of scientific fields dedicated to addressing water security challenges through innovative research.

The programme will continue to seek innovative solutions that help enhance water security through its extensive research agenda, based on grant-based projects, collaboration with international institutions, and practical applications of modern scientific and technological innovations.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister World Technology Water UAE Lead Hub March 2019 From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Shelter homes for poor homeless women demanded

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares fall for third day

8 minutes ago

1621 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Three killed , two injured in accident in Islamaba ..

8 minutes ago

Barnier warns EU will not 'pretend to negotiate' o ..

8 minutes ago

CEAD extends admission forms date till Sep 20

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.