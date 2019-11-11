WAM Feature: SEHA utilises latest nuclear medicine technologies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) Abu Dhabi Health Services company, SEHA, is offering nuclear medicine treatment services at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and Tawam Hospital in Al Ain.

In her statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Dr. Raqwana Baharoon, Nuclear Medicine consultant at Sheikh Zayed Medical City, says that nuclear medicine is one of the most cutting-edge categories of medical technology and can detect many health issues, such as kidney disease, heart disease, arthritis, osteomyelitis, central nervous system inflammation, liver and spleen diseases, and lung and respiratory diseases.

Nuclear medicine analyses the functions of the body and the progress of diseases through imaging, which differs from radiology-based imaging, such as standard radiation, CT scans and magnetic resonance that examines the condition of organs and changes in anatomy, she adds.

SEHA has prioritised the use of nuclear medicine, due to its positive outcomes in many cases over recent years, she stresses.

Baharoon further says that Sheikh Zayed Medical City began treating thyroid cancer patients with nuclear medicine in 2009, noting that 207 patients who are holders of the "Thiqa card" have been treated and recovered since 2009.

Al Mafraq Hospital began using nuclear medicine in various diagnostic studies, such as examining myocardial perfusion to assess cardiac function and ischemia, kidney examinations to assess kidney function, and bone examinations to assess the spread of bone cancer and osteoarthritis.

The hospital also treated many thyroid cancer patients with nuclear medicine, and five patients suffering from hyperthyroidism were cured in 2018. It has treated 20,597 patients from 2011 to the first half of 2019.

Mafraq Hospital provides various nuclear medicine treatments to patients, such as bone density and skeletal examinations, bone density axial examinations, endometriosis examinations, bone marrow examinations, orthopaedic limited imaging in multiple areas, whole-body bone imaging, whole-body bone marrow imaging, and brain imaging.

Tawam Hospital began using nuclear medicine in 1979, with the establishment of the Radioactive Materials Laboratory, which is equipped with one atomic scanning device and another device for Bone density scanning.

Tawam Hospital's nuclear medicine services have advanced over the years, making it one of the largest advanced nuclear medicine departments in the region, equipped with three atomic emission tomography CT scanners and one CT emission tomography scanner, as well as two suites with high-precision radioisotope treatment equipment, two highly qualified nuclear medicine consultants and five supporting medical staff who specialise in nuclear medicine.

The Department of Nuclear Medicine at Tawam Hospital provides various services related to tumours, heart disease, endocrinology, thyroid disease, benign active thyroid disease and Parkinson's disease.

The department diagnosed and treated around 70,160 patients from 2011 to July 2019.