WAM Feature: Stories of ‘Thousand and One Nights’ featured at Sharjah Storyteller Forum 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) The stories of the "Thousand and One Nights," including the "Lighting Lamp," the "Magic Crystal," and the "Jewels of Princess Jasmin," were featured at the Sharjah Storyteller Forum 2019.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muslem, President of the Sharjah Heritage Institute, said that the event took a long time to organise, to comply with Sharjah’s stature as the "World Book Capital."

He added that the forum’s slogan, "Thousand and One Nights," includes stories of many imaginary nights that have impressed the world, stressing that the forum featured workshops attended by over 97 experts, researchers and storytellers from 43 countries, as well as a special exhibition presenting the "Thousand and One Nights" stories.

He then pointed out that the forum sent invitations to actors and actresses from the Gulf region with acting experiences related to the "Thousand and One Nights" stories, including Soad Abdullah, Mohammed Al Mansour, Abdulrahman Al Aqal, Jassem Al Nabhan and Munqez Al Sarie.

Nimr Al Salmon, Director of the International Storytelling school, said, "Before the forum's launch, we organised a workshop involving 16 storytelling experts and writers, including nine from the UAE, to discuss the ‘Thousand and One Nights’ from theoretical and practical standpoints."

The heritage figure, "Um Salem," stated that children are attracted to stories of adventure and bravery.

The Iraqi storyteller, Abdulnasser Al Tamimi, who resides in the UAE, said that he participated in the forum for the fourth time and told Emirati heritage stories to children.

This year, the Saudi storyteller from Makkah, Khalid Mohammed Zainy, presented tradition Gulf folk stories to children.

The Tunisian storyteller, Amal Boutabba, said that the event gathered storytellers and storytelling enthusiasts from around the world, and its slogan has inspired writers from different countries.