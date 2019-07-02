UrduPoint.com
WAM Feature: UAE leads in adopting 5G technology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The UAE is advancing its stature in the area of global competitiveness in the telecommunications sector, by taking the lead in adopting 5G technology.

Etisalat is the first telecommunications operator in the middle East and North Africa to launch a 5G network investing in the future of connectivity via its infrastructure network, driving innovation and digital transformation within the country and the region.

Ahmed bin Ali, Senior Vice President Corporate Communications and official spokesperson of Etisalat Group, presented the company’s adoption of 5G technology, stating that its experimental phase began in March 2014, which culminated in the launch of its 5G commercial service in May 2018.

Etisalat was the first operator to have a fully developed commercial 5G network available to provide gigabit internet services to its customers.

"The 5G network is not an upgrade of previous network technologies," he explained, "it is a new technology that works differently from previous communications technologies and provide many innovative solutions and services, including augmented reality and virtual reality, AR and VR, to the Internet of Things, IoT, as well as artificial intelligence, AI, autonomous vehicles, advanced robotics, 3D printing, wearable tech and more."

Ahmed bin Ali explained to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, that in 2019 Etisalat established over 1,000 stations to support the new technology, and has allocated AED4 billion to invest in modernising its networks, including its mobile networks and fibre optics networks.

He said that on 10th July 2018, Expo 2020 Dubai was announced as the first major institution in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia that will provide 5G services, while noting that the company is also providing 5G services to the new Abu Dhabi International Airport. The Expo 2020 Dubai 'smart site' is expected to support some 300,000 users on peak days, utilising the most advanced digital and telecom services.

According to the 2019 Global Knowledge Index, published by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, the UAE ranked 16th globally in the 'Information and Communications Technology' overall index score. Among its notable achievements, the UAE jumped 56 places to rank 5th globally in the 'Sector Competitiveness' category, which measures a country's ICT price basket, internet and telephony level of competition, and laws relating to ICTs.

The 5G technology is around 20 times faster than 4g, and it will significantly improve the capacity and reliability with lower latency and better bandwidth.

