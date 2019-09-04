WAM Feature: Youth Social Council to unleash creative potential of youngsters

Youngsters in Abu Dhabi now have a new platform to inspire them to unleash their creative potential and achieve individual and social development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) Youngsters in Abu Dhabi now have a new platform to inspire them to unleash their creative potential and achieve individual and social development.

The Youth Social Council, recently formed by Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development, DCD, provides an incubator platform for the youth to utilise their creativity and innovative ideas for sustainable community development.

The Youth Council tries to inculcate a culture of social work among young people. In support of the national agenda for the youth and the country's vision for future, it hopes to act as a bridge between the youth and decision makers.

Serving as a link between social organisations and various youth entities, the Council will also spearhead specific initiatives for youngsters and create a broader system to coordinate all youth-related initiatives and projects.

The council is also collaborating with the private sector to implement various projects, including training programmes and grants for youngsters in the region.

During a meeting with Council members, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said that the country's leadership prioritises developing youth capacity and empowering them to become leaders of the future.

He said that the youth - being the largest segment of society - have a remarkable presence in all sectors and play a major role in reflecting the voice of various groups in society.

"Youth have the potential to stimulate creativity in solving various societal issues. In this sense, we will take into consideration all the ideas and proposals from members of the Council and try to convert them into community initiatives and projects to be implemented by the youth," said Dr. Al Khaili.

For his part, Dr. Fahad Matar Al Neyadi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Department of Community Development, said the Youth Social Council reflects its keenness to empower young people and activate their role towards establishing a strong community by nurturing an environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and excellence.

Many members of the Council have expressed their appreciation for the initiative. They find this new venture as a testimony to the UAE’s reputation as a role model in the world for supporting young people who play a very important part in society.