UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAM Feature: Youth Social Council To Unleash Creative Potential Of Youngsters

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:45 PM

WAM Feature: Youth Social Council to unleash creative potential of youngsters

Youngsters in Abu Dhabi now have a new platform to inspire them to unleash their creative potential and achieve individual and social development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) Youngsters in Abu Dhabi now have a new platform to inspire them to unleash their creative potential and achieve individual and social development.

The Youth Social Council, recently formed by Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development, DCD, provides an incubator platform for the youth to utilise their creativity and innovative ideas for sustainable community development.

The Youth Council tries to inculcate a culture of social work among young people. In support of the national agenda for the youth and the country's vision for future, it hopes to act as a bridge between the youth and decision makers.

Serving as a link between social organisations and various youth entities, the Council will also spearhead specific initiatives for youngsters and create a broader system to coordinate all youth-related initiatives and projects.

The council is also collaborating with the private sector to implement various projects, including training programmes and grants for youngsters in the region.

During a meeting with Council members, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said that the country's leadership prioritises developing youth capacity and empowering them to become leaders of the future.

He said that the youth - being the largest segment of society - have a remarkable presence in all sectors and play a major role in reflecting the voice of various groups in society.

"Youth have the potential to stimulate creativity in solving various societal issues. In this sense, we will take into consideration all the ideas and proposals from members of the Council and try to convert them into community initiatives and projects to be implemented by the youth," said Dr. Al Khaili.

For his part, Dr. Fahad Matar Al Neyadi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Department of Community Development, said the Youth Social Council reflects its keenness to empower young people and activate their role towards establishing a strong community by nurturing an environment that encourages creativity, innovation, and excellence.

Many members of the Council have expressed their appreciation for the initiative. They find this new venture as a testimony to the UAE’s reputation as a role model in the world for supporting young people who play a very important part in society.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Young Turkish Lira All From

Recent Stories

ADNOC closes pipeline infrastructure investment wi ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$57.81 a barrel ..

9 minutes ago

Low mark-up loans for youth under 'Kamyab Jawan Pr ..

18 minutes ago

European stocks gain ground at open 04 September 2 ..

20 minutes ago

Defence Day Function; Mall road to remain closed f ..

18 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.