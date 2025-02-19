WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) A panel discussion hosted by the Emirates news Agency (WAM) at its headquarters today, in collaboration with the Khalifa Empowerment Programme (Aqdar), highlighted the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting innovation and technology, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

The event was part of the celebrations for Safer internet Day and coincided with the UAE Innovates 2025 initiative.

The panel discussion, titled “Artificial Intelligence and Innovation: How AI Pushes the Boundaries of Innovation,” was attended by Mohammed Ismail Al Harmoudi, CEO of Aqdar, and Mohamed Al Hammadi, Director-General of WAM; Several officials from WAM and Aqdar, along with female students from UAE University and female interns from WAM. The event, held to mark the Safer Internet Day, is part of the Innovation Month.

The discussion featured Ahmed Majan, Chairman of the Emirates Inventors Association, Engineer Cesar Moukarzel, Partner and CEO for the middle East at SIA, Samer Chidiac, Executive Advisor at the New Economy academy, and Humaid Al Balushi, a student at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Ahmed Majan highlighted the role of the Emirates Inventors Association in supporting innovation and guiding inventors. He noted that the association annually attracts 100 children aged between 8 and 10 years old, providing financial and moral support while fostering their inventions until they reach 18 years old—a strategy aimed at nurturing a spirit of innovation among future generations.

He also discussed the concept of artificial intelligence, its evolution, major historical milestones, and transformations, as well as its economic impact, contribution to productivity growth, and role in job creation.

Additionally, he addressed AI’s influence on the labour market, its applications in sectors such as healthcare, education, security, transportation, and commerce, and the importance of establishing legal frameworks to ensure its safe and effective use.

Meanwhile, Engineer Cesar Moukarzel emphasised the need to focus on artificial intelligence at this stage and invest in modern technologies across all sectors to support societal development.

He referred to a report recently launched at the 2025 World Governments Summit, which highlighted the use of advanced technologies in various fields, particularly in urban development.

Samer Chidiac stressed the profound impact of artificial intelligence on daily life, particularly its ability to analyse data, predict future needs, and anticipate societal behaviours.

On the other hand, student Humaid Al Balushi encouraged his peers to keep pace with technological advancements throughout their academic journey while preserving their cultural identity. He pointed out that certain human aspects cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence.

At the end of the panel discussion, the participants agreed that AI is a driving force for innovation but requires regulations to ensure it is used in a way that enhances creativity without negatively impacting human values and natural intelligence, which remains the core driver of true innovation.